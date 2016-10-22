Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 22 October 2016 20:25 CET

Daniel Amartey: Ghanaian features in Leicester's 3-1 over Crystal Palace

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played a cameo role for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Ghanaian international replaced Andy King with two minutes left to play as the Premier league champions bounced back to winning ways.

This is the first time Amartey had to come from the bench this season for the Foxes as he has started all games so far.

For his fellow Ghanaians Jeffrey Schlupp, he was an unused substitute.

Record signing Ahmed Musa scored his first goal for the club, while Shinji Okazaki and Christian Fuchs struck after the break - the latter's effort a superb volley - to secure a convincing win.

Sports News

