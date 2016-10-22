Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 22 October 2016

First-ever Luv FM Inter-Bank and Family Fun Games underway in Kumasi

By Ghana I Nhyira FM I Ohemeng Tawiah

The first-ever Luv FM Inter-Bank and Family Fun Games underway at the Opoku Ware School park in Kumasi.

Twelve financial institutions are vying for honours in soccer, table tennis, snooker, sack race, females penalty shoot-out etc. Kids have bouncy castles, electric train, among others.

Bankers and their families are being provided with the stage to vie for honours in various sporting disciplines, with football, as usual, as the flagship annually.

The competition, organized by Luv 99.5 FM, seeks to foster closer relations among competitors in the financial services sector.

Individuals and teams are expected to receive awards for emergingas winners in their respective fields at the end of the programme.

The most common and most significant action in any democracy, is the replacement of corrupt and incompetent leaders..... Atta Mills must go .
By: Adwoa Ayamba
