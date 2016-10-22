Spurs miss chance to go top after Bournemouth draw [Photos]

It may have finished goalless on the south coast, but it was an entertaining 0-0 draw.

Then again you'd expect nothing less from Bournemouth and Tottenham who both had opportunities to score.

The fact Spurs remain unbeaten will be little consolation, though, given that victory would have seen them top the table.

Hugo Lloris, the hero in the Champions League against Leverkusen, displayed his shot stopping ability once again five minutes into the match when he somehow kept Charlie Daniels' shot out from close range.

The ball was tipped onto the bar and then Erik Lamela's 25-yard shot struck the woodwork at the other end just before the 20-minute mark after lovely work from Dele Alli.

It was a lively, bright start, producing everything except goals, though there were plenty of yellow cards with Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Lamela and Alli going into the book in the first half.

Neither sides had clear cut chances in the second half, but it was Bournemouth who ended the game stronger. However, they faced a defence determined to keep a clean sheet, and resolute defending and precise tackling from Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and Vertonghen in the penalty area ensured that.

Substitute Moussa Sissoko was lucky to avoid a red card when he elbowed Harry Arter off the ball and that could come back to haunt him as he escaped any punishment from referee Craig Pawson.

