Bechem United star striker Abednego Tetteh closing in on Kotoko switch

Bechem United star forward Abednego Tetteh could become Asante Kotoko's first major signing of the season as the Porcupine Warriors are close to reaching a deal with United for his signature.

Kotoko have been tracking the 12-goal striker who netted a hat-trick against Hearts of Oak last term and they are close to announcing his capture.

The Porcupine Warriors are have tabled $25,000 offer to the 2016 MTN FA Champions.

Bechem would not resist the offer and could accept the bid in the coming days.

Tetteh was initially linked with Kotoko's biggest rivals Hearts of Oak.

