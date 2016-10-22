2006 Ghana World Cup stars Shilla Illiasu asks Ghana coach Avram Grant to cast net wide

Former Ghana international Shilla Illiasu has asked Ghana coach Avram Grant to expand his scope of selection into the Black Stars.

The Israeli gaffer is known for selecting old faces to his Black Stars while leaving prospective talents on the fringes.

Inaki Williams, Nana Akwasi Asare, Raphael Dwamena, Dennis Appiah and Gideon Jung are among many impressive Ghanaian players abroad who have never caught the attention of the former Chelsea manager who is always on scouting abroad.

With Ghana drawn into a tough AFCON draw with Egypt, Mali and Uganda the former Ghana defender wants Grant to cast his net wide.

"Frankly speaking when I watched the draw, I was like the day has come for Ghana football to prove to the African continent that we are capable of doing what everyone is expecting from us but the most important thing is that our players, especially Dede and Kwadwo Asamoah should regain their fitness and those who are already fit, it is my prayer that they should stay fit," he told Footy-Ghana.

'I am very positive that if we get all players intact, and the coach casts his net wider to make sure every capable Ghanaian player gets a look, we can do well,' he added.

