22 October 2016

We will not rely on history against Ghana - Egypt assistant coach

Egypt assistant coach Mahmoud Fayez says his Pharaohs will not be counting on history to beat Ghana during the 2017 AFCON.

The seven-time African champions have been drawn in Group D alongside Ghana, Mali and Uganda.

Trio Uganda, Ghana and Egypt are also in the same group in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The North African giants possess a bitter memory of Ghana in recent past after the Black Stars mauled them 6-1 in Kumasi during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

But assistant Fayez says none of that would be factor when the two sides meet in Gabon.

"Numbers are for history and the past only. We will not depend on our history, the past results are over,' Fayez told Sada El Balad satellite channel following the draw.

