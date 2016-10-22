Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 22 October 2016 15:10 CET

Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Kodie reveals he is close to joining Hearts

Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Daniel Kodie has confirmed he is close to sealing a three-season move to Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

Kodie, 22, has already passed medicals with the former African champions and is waiting to agree personal terms with the Phobians.

Hearts are eager to bolster their ranks with the acquisition of the player and he has revealed to Kick GH he could seal his move soon.

"Yes, I've passed my medicals two weeks ago and I'm really happy to have been declared fit by the doctors. If possibly, I could move to Accra in the coming days with my agent in order to sign for Hearts of Oak. I'm very confident that things will go through as expected and I'm ready to play for Hearts as it's one of the best clubs in Ghana," he is quoted as saying.

Kodie underwent trials with Danish side Horsens last season but could not secure a move.


