Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 22 October 2016 15:10 CET

Hearts interested in twins Nuhu brothers who are released by AshantiGold - Reports

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed interest in signing twin brothers Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu who have been released by dethroned Ghana Premier League champions AshantiGold, according to reports.

Reports emerged on Saturday morning that the Miners have parted ways with the 27-year-olds and Hearts are understood to have already contacted the pair.

The Phobians have been busy on the transfer market, putting their team in shape before the G6 tournament and want the duo come on board.

AshantiGold signed the two players from relegated New Edubiase United last season but they failed to live up to expectation, forcing them Obuasi club to release them at the end of the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

inspiration comes from what you see, hear, smell, taste and touch
By: lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img