Hearts interested in twins Nuhu brothers who are released by AshantiGold - Reports

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed interest in signing twin brothers Fuseini and Alhassan Nuhu who have been released by dethroned Ghana Premier League champions AshantiGold, according to reports.

Reports emerged on Saturday morning that the Miners have parted ways with the 27-year-olds and Hearts are understood to have already contacted the pair.

The Phobians have been busy on the transfer market, putting their team in shape before the G6 tournament and want the duo come on board.

AshantiGold signed the two players from relegated New Edubiase United last season but they failed to live up to expectation, forcing them Obuasi club to release them at the end of the season.

