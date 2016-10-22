Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah likely to return to Anderlecht training next week

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is expected to return to training with Anderlecht next week.

The former AS Monaco and Caen defender was ruled out for up to 6 weeks after suffering a while injury in late August.

However the 24-year-old has however recovered and is expected out of the treatment room next week.

The French-born would join the rest of his Anderlecht team-mates for training next week.

He is at the club together with Ghanaian starlet Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Frank Acheampong.

