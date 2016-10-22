Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
22 October 2016

Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Nassamu Yakubu supports Black Queens bench

Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Nassamu Yakubu has extended a helping hand to the technical team of the Black Queens as they intensify preparations for the 2016 Women's Afcon.

Nassamu then teams up with Black Satellites goalkeepers trainer Issah Najahu who ealier offered to assist the team to prepare in the absence of the substantive trainer Cudjoe Mensah.

Substantive goalkeepers trainer Cudjoe Mensah joined the senior national team of Mauritius a few months ago leaving the position vacant.

Najahu has been with the team over a month fervently preparing them and Nassamu joined them earlier last week to assist them intensify their preparations.

Ghana is preparing to conquer Africa in the 2016 Women's Afcon.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter 

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

