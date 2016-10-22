Former Hearts goalie Clement Ashittey tipped to flourish in Ethiopian top-flight league

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Clement Ashittey has been put up as one of the brightest talents to watch in the upcoming Ethiopian Premier League.

Ashittey, 21, signed for Dedebit in late September and has been enjoying a flying time on pre-season.

The former Amidaus Professionals and Bidvest Vits shot-stopper has come up as one of the top foreign footballers to watch in the Ethiopian top-flight league.

Ashittey had a short with Bidvest in South Africa's Premier Soccer League but left the club after failing to secure regular playing time.

He is one of the top FIVE foreign players to watch in the upcoming Ethiopian league.

