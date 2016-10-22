Opoku Eyes Kotoko Circles Seat

Asante Kotoko financier Charles Opoku says he has what it takes to steer the affairs of the Greater Accra Circle Chairmanship when voted into office.

The 37-year-old Business Development Executive has indicated that it is high time the club's support front assumes a paradigm shift and as a result appealed to the electorates to give him the nod in the October 29 elections.

He pointed out that when given the nod, he and his team will rebrand the Greater Accra Circles fronts to make it more appealing.

To him, a vibrant support base to a large extent contribute to the success of any management administration; and that is exactly what he seeks to achieve when given the chance.

The ardent Kotoko faithful has in recent past supported the club on the quiet-paying most of their bills when they visit the capital for matches.

He said in an interview that “It is high time our beloved club takes its rightful place, and one of the ways to achieve that is to have a vibrant and dynamic support base.

“Management can't do it all, hence the call for rebranding of our Circles that no doubt will help Management to a large extent. I have been around for some time, when given the chance, I will bring on board dormant members and executives, so that together we form a formidable team.”

“It is possible, we can make it, we have the numbers, we have what it takes to make our Circles a major stakeholder as we strive to make our club more attractive,” he added.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum