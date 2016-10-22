Black Queens held by Faith Soccer Academy in a friendly

Ghana's female senior national team the Black Queens were held to a 2-2 draw game by Faith Soccer Academy U17 side in a friendly encounter at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Saturday.

Goals from Alice Kusi and Deborah Afriyie in the first half were cancelled by a brace from Mahama Jonathan to end the game in a draw.

An excellent cross from Deborah Afriyie was expertly connected by Alice Kusi to break the virginity of the game in the 23rd minute but the Faith Academy boys responded quickly with a strike from Mahama Jonathan three minutes later.

Jonathan's shot could not be stopped by goalkeeper Alima Moro who had been less busy in the early minutes of the game.

Deborah Afriyie continued her excellent performance on the flanks but her second cross was not connected very well by Samira Suleman five minutes after the equaliser.

Samira could have shot the Queens ahead when Alice's through pass found her face-to-face with the goalkeeper but the goalkeeper of Faith Academy employed a cat-like dive to save the situation.

Deborah capped her excellent first half performance with an intelligent drive from the left flank after taking on two defenders and slotting the ball in to put the Black Queens forward in the 34th minute.

Faith Academy fought harder to level the scoring but the gallant Queens defended till the end of the first half.

The second half saw a more determined Black Queens side with the inclusion of Rosemary Ampem, Faiza Ibrahim, Rita Otchere and Grace Asare from the bench.

The ladies pressed harder to increase the tally but the young boys defended very well.

The best chance of the second half came to Mahama Jonathan when Faith Academy beat the offside trap with only the Queens goalie Beatrice Nketia to beat but Mahama's shot went wide leaving the score as it had been in the first half.

With five minutes to end proceedings, Faith Academy's Mahama Jonathan was gifted with his second goal after Beatrice failed to grab a cross from the right flank leaving him with no option than to tap in the ball for the equalizer.

Ghana will be playing at the 2016 Women's Afcon in Cameroon next month.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com