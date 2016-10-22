Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 22 October 2016 10:40 CET

Harrison Afful: Ghanaian named as the best right-back in MLS

Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful has been named as the best right-back in the Audi Player index in the Major League Soccer for the 2016 season.

The Ghana international has been impressive since joining the MLS from Tunisian side Esperance in 2015.

Afful has bagged two goals from outside the box which earned him 490 points each.

The former Asante Kotoko topped the list followed by Montreal Impacts Hassoun Camara.

Philadelphia Union's Keegan Rosenberry is in third position whilst Saad Abdul-Salaam of Sporting Kansas City and Robbie Rogers of LA Galaxy occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution), Alvas Powell (Portland Timbers), Tyrone Mears (Seattle Sounders), Tony Beltran (Real Salt Lake) and Eric Miller (Colorado Rapids) complete the top 10 right backs in the Major League Soccer.

