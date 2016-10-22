Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 22 October 2016 09:55 CET

Ghanaian striker Opoku Agyemang scores for Venlo in Dutch second-tier league

Ghanaian striker Johnathan Opoku Agyemang got on target for VVV-Venlo their deserving 3-1 win over Den Bosch in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday.

The 26-year-old netted the second goal of the game for his side in the 43rd minute at the Seacon Stadion De Koel.

The Zutphen-born has now scored twice in his last three games for Venlo in the Eerste Divisie.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Take time to think over life,it's the spring source of strength
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img