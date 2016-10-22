Ghanaian striker Opoku Agyemang scores for Venlo in Dutch second-tier league

Ghanaian striker Johnathan Opoku Agyemang got on target for VVV-Venlo their deserving 3-1 win over Den Bosch in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday.

The 26-year-old netted the second goal of the game for his side in the 43rd minute at the Seacon Stadion De Koel.

The Zutphen-born has now scored twice in his last three games for Venlo in the Eerste Divisie.

