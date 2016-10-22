Avram Grant: Black Stars coach worried of AFCON group opponents

After they were drawn on Wednesday to Egypt, Mali and Uganda at next year's 2017 African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, Ghana coach Avram Grant said on Friday he believes the next edition of the tournament will be very tight since we drawn in a very difficult group.

''As you know, African countries get better all the time," Grant was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

"I was very surprised by the level of the quality of the football at the last African Cup so I think it will be very tight,"

"Lots of teams can do well in this tournament,'' he added.

Ghana was held to a surprise goalless draw with Uganda in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers early this month, while Egypt kicked off their Group E campaign with a 2-1 win over Congo.

Egypt faces Ghana in a vital qualifier at home next month.

''We played against Uganda in the 2018 qualifiers and we drew at home; now we are facing an important game in Egypt'' the Ghana coach said.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group D of the 2017 African Cup of Nations with their World Cup qualifying opponents Egypt, Uganda, as well as Mali.

''The African Cup is different. The draw is very difficult. Anyway, every group is difficult but this group is very difficult." Avram Grant stressed.

The tournament will be played from January 14 to February 5 in Libreville, Franceville, Oyem and Port Gentil.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh