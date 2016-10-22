Kwadwo Baah: Crystal Palace 'punish' ball boy who tried to stop West Ham time-wasting

English Premier League side Crystal Palace have punished their boy Kwadwo Baah, who valiantly tried to stop West Ham from time-wasting in the Eagles' home defeat to the Hammers' last weekend.

Having technically broken the rule saying ball boys mustn't enter the field of play, Palace dished out some punishment at their training ground - but it just gave Kwadwo another opportunity to put himself centre-stage.

With Palace staring down the barrel of a 0-1 defeat at Selhurst Park on Saturday night, the young lad took matters into his own hands as West Ham goalkeeper AdriÃ¡n dithered over yet another goal kick.

With the Spanish stopper showing no inclination to fetch the ball from behind the goal, Kwadwo decided against handing AdriÃ¡n the ball in favour of running past him and plonking the ball on the edge of the six-yard box.

play Kwadwo Baah earned world wide reconition after he stepped on the field to put the ball on the edge of West Ham's six yard box to ensure the away side didn't waste much time.

