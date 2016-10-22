It will be a mistake to sack Avram Grant- veteran coach EK Afranie

Former Black Stars coach Emmanuel Afranie has described calls to sack current coach Avram Grant as reckless.

Grant has come under pressure following a tepid opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda which ended 0-0 in Tamale .

Some have questioned the tactical ingenuity of the former Chelsea manager whose decision to spend more time in the UK has compounded mattes.

Calls for his dismissal heightened but veteran coach Afranie that will be far-fetched.

''Firstly, his contract has not come to an end, so I see no reason why he should be sacked, it will be a waste of money to do so,'' he said.

''He should be allowed to fulfill his mandate and afterwards, a decision can be made, we made the same mistake with former coach, Kwesi Appiah and, I don't want that to be repeated.''

Grant's current runs out in February after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where his faces a mammoth task of playing Uganda, Mali and Egypt in Group.

