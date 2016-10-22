Asante Kotoko launch campaign to sign WAFA midfield maestro Gideon Waja

Asante Kotoko have officially written to West African Football Academy for the services of intelligent midfielder Gideon Waja over possible permanent move, GHANASoccernet.com can disclose.

The Porcupine Warriors have set their eyes on the talented midfielder to replace the departed Stephen Nyarko.

Waja has been described as one of the best passer of the ball in the Ghana Premier League.

He has been was very influential for the Academy side the last two seasons.

By Nuhu Adams



