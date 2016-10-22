Karela United goal poacher Sampson Eduku set to pen Bechem United deal after agreeing personal terms

Bechem United have reached a deal with Karela United top striker Sampson Eduku, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

But both clubs are yet to agree on his transfer fee.

Eduku found the back of the net 13 times in the GN Bank Division One League last term despite missing the first seven fixtures through injury.

The previous season, he scored 18 goals.

Bechem United will make Sampson Eduku the second striker to join them this season after the signing of Akoto Danso from Okwawu United.

Top scorer Abednego Tetteh is being chased by several suitors which puts his stay at the club in a doubt.

By Nuhu Adams



