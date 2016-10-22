Egypt No.2 Osama Nabih touts Pharaohs 'rich' form to exact revenge on Ghana

Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabih says they are in top shape now to exact revenge next month in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at home.

The Pharaohs were embarrassed 7-3 on aggregate including a 6-1 away defeat in Kumasi during the playoff round to the Brazil 2014 World Cup finals three years ago.

Egypt made a bright start in Group E when they raced from a goal down to beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville.

"Every game has its own circumstances and Egypt has now regained their power as evidenced by our qualification for the 2017 African Cup f Nations after three consecutive absences," Nabih told a radio programme on Friday.

"We lost 6-1 to Ghana in a difficult atmosphere but we shouldn't forget that we managed to win 2-1 in Cairo.

"We have enough time before playing Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers; we are concentrating now on the domestic league games to evaluate our players ahead of the game."

Egypt are scheduled to face Ghana on 13 November at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab stadium.

