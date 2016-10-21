Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 21 October 2016 19:40 CET

Asamoah Gyan to be offered permanent deal at UAE side Al Ahli - report


United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli are keen to hand Asamah Gyan a permanent deal as uncertainty surrounding striker Ahmed Khalil grows. 

Khalil, the 2015 AFC Player of the Year, is set to leave the Dubai-based side at the end of the season.

He has been to look elsewhere with nine months left on his existing deal.

The move has prompted widespread reports Al Ahli will offer Gyan a permanent deal after being revived at the club.

The former Sunderland hitman is on loan from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG and doesn't appear will return after the expiration of his loan spell.

Gyan has netted an astonishing 110 times in 227 games in Dubai for rivals Al Ahli and Al Ain.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Do not do the right thing because you will be punished when you do the wrong thing,but do the right thing because it is your responsibility.
By: nyarkoh Kingsford
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img