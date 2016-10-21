Asamoah Gyan to be offered permanent deal at UAE side Al Ahli - report



United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli are keen to hand Asamah Gyan a permanent deal as uncertainty surrounding striker Ahmed Khalil grows.

Khalil, the 2015 AFC Player of the Year, is set to leave the Dubai-based side at the end of the season.

He has been to look elsewhere with nine months left on his existing deal.

The move has prompted widespread reports Al Ahli will offer Gyan a permanent deal after being revived at the club.

The former Sunderland hitman is on loan from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG and doesn't appear will return after the expiration of his loan spell.

Gyan has netted an astonishing 110 times in 227 games in Dubai for rivals Al Ahli and Al Ain.

