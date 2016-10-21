Chicago Fire striker David Accam admits he must work harder to break into Black Stars starting X1



Chicago Fire striker David Accam admits he must work harder to break into the Black Stars starting X1.

The 26-year-old, who has constantly earned call-ups into the national team, has struggled to stake a claim in the squad.

The former Helsingborg attacker has struggled to earn a starting berth due to the presence of Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Abdul Majeed Waris.

And he admits he must work harder.

'I was happy to be part of the team but I wasn't happy with the [team] results,' he said, referring to a home draw vs. Uganda on Oct. 7," he said

'At the moment I'm not in the first XI, that's something I keep working toward. We have World Cup qualifying and also the African Cup coming up soon, so I still need to be in good shape and keep working hard. Wearing the national team colors is huge.'

Accam has scored once in seven appearances for the Black Stars.

