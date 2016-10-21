Ghanaian striker Samuel Afum scores for Wadi Degla in 1-1 stalemate with El Geish



Ghanaian striker Samuel Afum was on target for Wadi Degla in their 1-1 stalemate with El Geish in the Egyptian top-flight on Friday.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for visitors in the 29th minute before Assem Salah in the 94th minute through the spot kick.

Afum was heavily involved in the game and impressed by capping an incredible afternoon with a superb finish.

He joined the Egyptian side from Swiss side Young Boys.

