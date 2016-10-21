Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 21 October 2016 19:40 CET

Ghanaian striker Samuel Afum scores for Wadi Degla in 1-1 stalemate with El Geish


Ghanaian striker Samuel Afum was on target for Wadi Degla in their 1-1 stalemate with El Geish in the Egyptian top-flight on Friday.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for visitors in the 29th minute before Assem Salah in the 94th minute through the spot kick.

Afum was heavily involved in the game and impressed by capping an incredible afternoon with a superb finish.

He joined the Egyptian side from Swiss side Young Boys.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Our health habits position a good world of extreme longevity
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img