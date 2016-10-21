FA Cup Champions: President Mahama donates GHC 50,000 to Bechem United

Bechem United have received GHC 50,000 President John Mahama for winning the 2016 MTN FA Cup.

The President in his Brong Ahafo tour commended Bechem United for emerging as the first Brong Ahafo side to win the most prestigious cup competition in Ghana and promised them some amount of money and also assured that he will develop an astroturf for them ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup next year.

The Chief of staff, Julius Debrah on behalf of President Mahama donated GHC 50,000 to Bechem United.

The money will be a big boost to the FA Cup champions as they prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup in 2017.

However, the people of Bechem are expecting the astroturf to be developed before the December 7, 2016, polls.

It would be recalled that Bechem United defeated Okwawu United 2-1 in the final of the 2016 MTN FA Cup

