Rugby: Irish rugby fans unite in grief to give Foley emotional farewell

In many ways it could have been a match day as thousands of Munster rugby supporters wound their way past a sea of red on the way to the venue.

But this was a Friday lunchtime and the Munster tribe were travelling instead to the little town of Killaloe, some 25 kilometres from Limerick, to bury their fallen Irish rugby chieftain Anthony Foley.

The Munster head coach and former No8 -- who captained the province to their first European Cup title in 2006 -- was found dead aged just 42 in his Paris hotel room last Sunday hours ahead of a European match against Racing 92.

The man who had struck terror into many an opponent and never let up on the pitch had succumbed to an "acute pulmonary edema".

Hedgerows, shops, schools, trees and houses in this picturesque spot on the banks of the River Shannon on the way to St Flannan's church were bedecked with Munster flags and Irish tricolours.

On a bright autumn day huge, sober-suited men mingled with women and children of all ages and from every walk of life to pay their respects.

Ireland does many things well and funerals are one of them.

play

The hearse carrying the coffin of Munster rugby coach Anthony Foley arrives at St Flannan's church in Killaloe, Ireland, on October 21, 2016 (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh