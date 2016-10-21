Ghana legend Rev Osei Kofi urges President Mahama to intervene in impasse between FA and sports minister



Ghana legend Reverend Osei Kofi has urged President Mahama to intervene in the feud between the FA and the sports minister which threatens the country's 2018 World Cup qualification.

The federation and the sector minister have been at war since the start of the year and there are fears the feud could scuttle the country's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

But ex-Kotoko star Reverend Osei Kofi wants the Ghanaian leader to find a truce between the two outfits.

He told state-owned Graphic Sports: "I urge government to call on both the Ministry and the GFA to ensure peace between them so the country can qualify for the World Cup and win the AFCON,"

"That is the only way we can achieve our targets if we indeed want to meet our target as a country."

The GFA has been involved in a prolonged dispute with the ministry over issues concerning the management of national teams since Nii Lantey Vanderpuije began his reign as head of the latter in February

Essentially, the ministry has consistently voiced out frustrations at being left in the dark about several key decisions on the teams, while the FA insists the ministry's public outbursts have left much to be desired.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com