AFCON 2017: Ex-Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe believes Black Stars will 'travel far' with right players



Ex-Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe believes the country will 'travel far' if the best arsenals are assembled for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars find themselves in a difficult group comprising old foes Egypt, Uganda and Mali.

The four-time African champions must dig deep to go a step further next year after placing second in the last edition in 2015.

And former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe believes the country will exceed expectations if the best crop of players are assembled for the biannual showpiece.

"With commitment, dedication and readiness to sacrifice and if we are able to assemble our best arsenal for the competition, Ghana will travel far," he told the GNA

The competition starts from January 14-5 February.



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com