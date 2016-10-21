Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 21 October 2016 18:10 CET

AFCON 2017: Ex-Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe believes Black Stars will 'travel far' with right players


Ex-Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe believes the country will 'travel far' if the best arsenals are assembled for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars find themselves in a difficult group comprising old foes Egypt, Uganda and Mali.

The four-time African champions must dig deep to go a step further next year after placing second in the last edition in 2015.

And former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe believes the country will exceed expectations if the best crop of players are assembled for the biannual showpiece.

"With commitment, dedication and readiness to sacrifice and if we are able to assemble our best arsenal for the competition, Ghana will travel far," he told the GNA

The competition starts from January 14-5 February.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

I TRUST U is a better compliment than I LOVE YOU Bcoz u may not always trust the person u luv but u can always luv the person whom u trust….! Trust U!
By: eric young
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img