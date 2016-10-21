Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 21 October 2016 18:10 CET

Italian giants Juve, Milan to battle for Ghanaian star Alfred Duncan

Ghana international midfielder Alfred Duncan is set to make a big money move in Italy as champions Juventus and giants Inter Milan are set to battle for his signature.

In a bid to transform their squad to re-live their status, Inter Milan are set to make a return for the Ghanaian but will have to contest the Old Ladies for the signature of the talented youngster.

Reports in the Italian press have revealed that the Old Ladies could make a quick move to scoop the player who earlier had stints with Inter.

Duncan's long stay in Italy with successful playing moments with Sampdoria, Inter and Sassuolo makes him the right player for both clubs currently preparing for a battle over his signature with Sassuolo set to cash in on that.

