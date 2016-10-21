Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan confident Black Stars will end 34-year trophy drought in Gabon



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan admits his teammates are desperate to end the country's long wait for an African title ahead of the Nations Cup in Gabon next year.

The Black Stars have not won the coveted trophy since 1982 with their golden generation of stars failing to end their trophy-drought.

The likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Mathew Amoah, Asamha Gyan and Richard Kingson have failed on countless occasions to win the trophy despite coming close twice in the last five editions.

But current captain Asamoah Gyan believes it's time to exorcise the curse and win the trophy for the first time in 34-years.

'It is a tough group, I don't think any Ghanaian will say it is an easy Group,' he told Hot FM.

'But as you know we are determined to win the trophy, for us that is our main target. You know is being a long time the country won the AFCON title.

'We want to end that by winning the tournament in Gabon, is not going to be easy but I believe we can do it.'

Ghana lost a dramatic 8-9 on penalties to Ivory Coast in the last edition in Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

