Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah is of the view that Group D which has the Black Stars, the Cranes of Uganda, Mali and the Pharoahs of Egypt is the toughest and will require hard work to break through.

The Stars who had a slippery start to their World Cup qualifiers will get another bite of the cherry against the Cranes in Gabon.

Alongside the Cranes, the Stars will test themselves against the Pharoahs of Egypt who are the record holders of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mali, who are undergoing a renaissance of a sort, make up the group and Jonathan Mensah who is expected to be on the plane to Gabon says it's the toughest they could have been in.

“This is the toughest group in the coming AFCON and the technical team have to start some monitoring on the other teams,” Mensah told Citi Sports.

He went on: “We have to prepare towards every game with a different approach and some new determination in other to succeed.”

–

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana