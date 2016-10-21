Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 21 October 2016 16:07 CET

Mohammed Zidan confident of Egypt triumph over Ghana

By MyJoyOnline

Egyptian striker Mohamed Zidan has expressed his satisfaction with the 2017 AFCON Draw as the Pharaohs have been drawn in Group D with Ghana again.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward believes the Black Stars will be beaten on November 13 in the World Cup qualifier and will then go ahead next year to repeat the same feat in Gabon.

“Falling in the same group as Ghana and Uganda is beneficial to us. Beating them in the World Cup Qualifiers will earn the players more confidence to beat them again in the AFCON.

“Mali is a strong team. This generation of Egyptian footballers went through a lot of obstacles like the absence of the fans from Stadiums. However, we passed all these difficulties and the next period will be a great one for Egyptian football,” he added.

“Comparing this generation to the past ones makes things harder for them. For instance, in 2010 we won against Ghana in the AFCON final with experience and self confidence, although they were physically way better than us,” he continued.

He further established the importance of winning against the Black Stars in the World Cup Qualifiers.

“Our current National team is gaining experience gradually. A win against Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers is easy and important to widen the gap to five points,” he concluded.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

