Hearts of Oak: Inusah Musah eyes move to Belgian top-flight

Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah has revealed that his immediate wish is to play in the Belgian top-flight.

The tall lanky defender ended the 2015/16 season as one of the best defenders in the Ghana Premier League. His stupendous performance earned him a call up prior to Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Musah, after a fantastic spell with the Accra giants, the former Tudu Mighty Jets guardsman is eyeing a move to Europe but his first point of call is the Belgian top-flight.

'As a player, you always play to get to the highest level and I want to do just that,' he said on Asempa FM.

'Am still hoping to get a lucrative deal outside the country but I wish to play in Belgium that is the country I wish to have my first foreign stint.'

'I have been following the League for some time and it looks very interesting, it is my Dream to play in the Belgium Premier League.'

Musah last season won five man of the match award.



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh