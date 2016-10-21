Today In History: Hearts of Oak fail to turn up for league game

On 21st October, 2006, Soccer fans who thronged the Tema Sports Stadium to witness the GT One touch Premier League match between Hearts of Oak and Tema Youth returned home disappointed as Hearts failed to turn up.

Referee Listowell Lathbridge of Akaktsi after waiting for 30 minutes on the field, called off the match.

He later told newsmen that he would present his report to the authorities.

Hearts of Oak had earlier on stated that they would not honour the match in view of a court injunction placed on the league. The Ghana Football Association however on Friday, issued a statement that they had not received any court injunction on the league and subsequently said that the seventh week matches should be honoured as such at all the league centres.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association declared Hearts of Oak losers, but the Accra giants won an appeal, so the game was replayed.

