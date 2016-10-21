Bechem United closing in on Techiman City goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Bechem United have moved a step closer to signing young goalkeeper Richmond Ayi from Techiman City after the two clubs agreed on a transfer fee, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

Talks between the MTN FA Cup winners and the talented gloves man are at the advanced stage.

A deal could be struck very soon if they are able to agree on personal terms.

The Hunters are keen on signing the youngster to beef up their squad for their first ever appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup and Ghana Premier League campaign.

They have already completed the signings of Ahmed Toure, Daniel Egyin, Akoto Danso and Saddick Abubakar.

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com