Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 21 October 2016 13:40 CET

Bechem United closing in on Techiman City goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Bechem United have moved a step closer to signing young goalkeeper Richmond Ayi from Techiman City after the two clubs agreed on a transfer fee, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

Talks between the MTN FA Cup winners and the talented gloves man are at the advanced stage.

A deal could be struck very soon if they are able to agree on personal terms.

The Hunters are keen on signing the youngster to beef up their squad for their first ever appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup and Ghana Premier League campaign.

They have already completed the signings of Ahmed Toure, Daniel Egyin, Akoto Danso and Saddick Abubakar.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Your chances of success are directly proportional to the degree of pleasure you desire from what you do. If you are in a job you hate, face the fact squarely and get out
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img