Liverpool join race to sign Ghanaian star Inaki Williams from Athletic Bilbao

English giants Liverpool have joined the race to sign Ghanaian winger Inaki Williams from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao.

The Reds are lining up a move to land to take the winger Anfield when the transfer market window reopens in January, according to SkySports.

It is understood a host of European sides are currently keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who is under contract at San MamÃ¨s until June 2021.

