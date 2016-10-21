Remorseful Stephen Oduro grovels for BLASTING 'amateur club' Kotoko and coach on radio

Asante Kotoko star Stephen Oduro has apologized for his recent 'irresponsible' radio interview where he made unpalatable remarks about the club.

The veteran midfielder also accused current coach Michael Osei of attempting to push him out of the club.

Oduro claimed Kotoko was being run as an amateur side daring that, he would say such damning things in the presence of the club's owner.

But after weeks of reflection, the legend is remorseful and is pleading to be forgiven.

His letter read: ''I write to render an unqualified apology to the club for my outburst on radio recently. I was overtaken by emotions. I said things I should not have said.

''My first apology goes to the Board and Management of the club. I further apologise to the technical team, especially to Coach Michael Osei for everything I said about him.

''I was misled by the media into thinking that [the coach] didn't like me.

''I hope they accept me and take me back into their fold. To the fans who have stood by me and supported me. I'm very sorry for what happened.''

