Sports News | 21 October 2016 12:10 CET

Football's Rich List: Asamoah Gyan named in top 10 highest football earners

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been named among football's top 10 earners according to a report on The Sun.

The list which takes into account the weekly wages of football players has the names of the biggest stars across the globe.

Barcelona's Neymar made his entry into the top 10 after his new deal with the Spanish club that will keep him at the Camp Nou until at least 2021.

China has been paying big for football stars and it comes as no surprise that the top two spots are occupied by players from the Chinese Super League.

Yaya Toure makes the list of top earners

Sports News

