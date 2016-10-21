UEFA Europa League: Pogba purrs as Man United trounce Fenerbahce

Paul Pogba struck twice as Manchester United invigorated their Europa League campaign with a classy 4-1 home victory over Turkish giants Fenerbahce on Thursday.

France midfielder Pogba scored a penalty and curled in from distance to take his tally to three goals since his world-record 89 million pounds ($109.1 million, 100 million euros) return from Juventus.

Anthony Martial, with another penalty, and Jesse Lingard were also on target as Jose Mourinho's team secured a win that left them level on six points with Feyenoord at the top of Group A.

"It is three points and that is what we needed," said Mourinho.

"We knew after the first defeat (1-0 at Feyenoord) it was important to get nine points at home and a few more away, so it was a very important victory for us."

Fenerbahce replied late on through United old boy Robin van Persie, who tucked in a cross from substitute Emanuel Emenike and was rewarded with applause from all four corners of Old Trafford.

play

Fenerbahce's Turkish defender Sener Ozbayrakli (R) fouls Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (C) on October 20, 2016 (AFP)

