UEFA Europa League: Manchester United fans jubilate after conceding against Fenerbahce

Robin Van Persie's consolation goal for Fenerbahce in their 1-4 defeat against Manchester United was met with cheers from the Old Trafford faithful on Thursday

The striker - who got his fairytale goal at the end of this one-sided Europa League game - bagged 30 in his first season as a Red Devil to fire them to the title in 2013, culminating in that volley against Aston Villa to seal Fergie's last championship.

Van Persie did not celebrate but raised his arm in appreciation to the fans who once idolised him - realising that not players can score against their former club and get that kind of reaction.

Earlier he had not had the best of games as United ran riot, and even had to get his shirt replaced after tearing it in the style of a superhero.

Paul Pogba scored his second and third United goals since returning to the club including a scorching drive from 25 yards to make it 3-0 just before the break.

He earlier scored from the spot, as did Anthony Martial as the Red Devils cruised against former player Robin van Persie and teammates.

Jesse Lingard completed United's scoring after the break with a spectacular of his own from long range, before Van Persie got on the scoresheet from Emmanuel Emenike's cross.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh