US-based Eunice Beckman yet to join Black Queens; awaiting FIFA clearance

US-based Eunice Beckmann is yet to join the Black Queens in camp to prepare for the 2016 African Women's Championship as she awaits FIFA clearance.

Eunice, who plays for Boston Breakers is on holidays in Ghana and expected to join the Black Queens soon after she is cleared by FIFA.

The talented player played for Germany's U19 female side and is seeking for a nationality switch to enable her play for Ghana.

Sources close to the Ghana FA have revealed that FIFA has assured the Ghana FA of clearing the former Bayern Munich female star early next month.

She is currently in Ghana and will team up with other foreign-based stars Samira Sumaila, Janet Egyir, Grace Adams, Juliet Acheampong, Linda Eshun, Priscilla Otchere and Elizabeth Addo moments after the FIFA clearance.

Ghana are in Group B alongside rivals Nigeria, Mali and Kenya at the tournament which starts on 19 November in Cameroon.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

