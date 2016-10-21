Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila gets man-of-the-match award in his debut in Qatar

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila won the man-of-the-match award in his debut in the Qatar top-flight on Thursday night as he was pivotal in his side Al Garafah's 1-1 draw with Al Shahania.

The powerful former Asante Kotoko defender was handed the award at the end of the match following his outstanding display in his first match in the Qatar Stars League (QSL).

Sumaila moved to Qatar from neighbouring Kuwait last week and he made an instant impact that helped his side to avoid defeat in the game.

The Black Stars peripheral player made several important tackles and crucial forays into the opponents' half which drew huge plaudits from the pundits of the game.

His best moment in the game came in the 64th minute when Shahania midfielder Kaled Gourmi unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of Al Gharafa box but his shot was deflected by a timely sliding effort by the new signing Sumaila.

An injury-time penalty helped newcomers Al Shahania grab a point against former champions Al Gharafa in thrilling Qatar Stars League (QSL) encounter.

Algerian midfielder Kaled Gourmi dispatched an injury time penalty, sending Al Gharafa goalkeeper Yousef Hassan the wrong way as Al Shahania emerged with a creditable 1-1 draw.

Earlier, Ghanaian striker Mohamed Razzaq curled in an effort from inside the box as Al Gharafa took the lead in the 79th minute.

