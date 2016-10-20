AFCON 2017: Familiarity the defining factor in Ghana group

By the time the Afcon draw in Libreville, Gabon was done on Wednesday, fate had decided to throw Ghana, Egypt and Uganda into the same den of competition once again.

The trio are in Group E of CAF's final round of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, slugging it out for a singular slot - one of Africa's five - at the Mundial in Russia.

The Afcon draw saw them joined in Group D by Mali, runners-up in the 1972 Afcon and back-to-back third place finishers in the last two editions.

This is a group that is overflowing with familiarity: not only from the angle of the Ghana-Uganda-Egypt reunion, but from a wider perspective as well.

The Group, to be based in the coastal city of Port-Gentil, will be featuring countries that have met each other many times in the last few years.

play Ghana recently played Uganda in a 0-0 World Cup Qualifying draw at home in Tamale (Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh)

