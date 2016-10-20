Hector Cuper: Egypt are in a tough Group against Ghana, Uganda and Mali

Egypt coach Hector Cuper admits Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations finals which contains his side, Ghana, Uganda and Mali is the toughest.

The Argentine, who guided the Pharaohs to their first Nations Cup in four editions, know they face difficult matches when their campaign begins on 17 January.

"The draw results are positive, especially because we're playing on 17 January in one city in good weather and excellent stadiums,'' Cuper told the Egyptian Football Association website

''But it's not easy to be in group D with Ghana, Uganda and Mali.''

Egypt begin their campaign with Mali before playing Uganda and Ghana in Port Gentil.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com