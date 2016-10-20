2017 AFCON: Baroka FC midfielder Khalid Aucho unfazed about Uganda's tough opponents



Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho insists his side will overcome their group D opponents including Ghana in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Cranes have been paired against the Black Stars as well as Egypt and Mali in the 'group of death'.

And Khalid Aucho, who plays for South African side Baroka is unfazed about his side's chances.

"We are just ready for any team. We are used to playing tough matches, it was the same thing in the qualifiers and that prepared us very well. We are just going to play our normal game and not worry about how many big name players the other nations have. In the qualifiers we played our football and we are going to do the same thing in Gabon," Aucho tells KickOff.com.

"We are going to work hard and try our best to make our country proud. We are going to fight, we are not just planning to get out of the group stages but we aim to fight until the end as well," said Aucho.

