Juvenile Football Is Alive In Ghana - Coach Ali Yakubu

Mr. Ali Yakubu, Aspire Football Dreams coordinator of Cape Coast believes Ghana is a blessed nation to produce best quality footballers.

In an exclusive chat, he thanked his maker and creator that he is alive and born in Ghana.

According to Coach Ali Yakubu, football is the only issue or subject in Ghana that everyone has an idea on and that is, the over 25 million coaches in the country know something about the game of football.

He is proud to come from Cape Coast where European sailors settled in the late 1800s and formed Excelsior, the first football club in Ghana, before others like Mysterious Dwarfs, Venomous Vipers.

He feels Ghana Football is not dead or dying, but on the move and many more players are being born and groomed to play real professional football.

“Ghana Football is on the move, can’t you see the players on display, that all of them are good, fine quality” as he described the 50 players selected for the final selection of the 2016 Aspire Football Dreams project.

The project involves the training, feeding and equipping of the young footballers for almost one week by international coaches.

Coach Ali said he has benefited a lot from Aspire Football Dreams, because he is now more popular, acquired more experience and knowledge and even known some eminent people.

He advised the players to put what they learnt at the Aspire Football camping into practice and keep in training till they become real professional footballers.

He urged them to respect their coaches and parents and talk education serious to be able to read, communicate effectively and answer questions effectively whenever interviewed by the media.

Coach Ali thanked Captain Andy Sam and the all those who have contributed to make the Aspire Football Dreams project alive and moving on.

Ali Yakubu is founder and programmes director of Ali Royal Surf & Soccer Foundation, an NGO that supports talented needy children. He called for football to be developed in all aspects - physically, technically, psychologically and financially to make players happy.