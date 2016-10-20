Former head coach of Medeama SC Prince Owusu has advised President of the club Moses Parker to sell the club or risk going bankrupt.

According to Prince Owusu, Moses Parker's continuous spending on the club is financially draining him and if he doesn't sell the club, he will end up going bankrupt.

''I like Moses Parker a lot and I'm happy he took that decision. If he doesn't sell Medeama now, he will go bankrupt because he keeps spending money to run the club and he is not getting anything back," he told the Graphic Sports.

''Football is business, and while some people are making money out of it, he keeps making huge investments and keeps losing, so if he doesn't sell the club, it will eventually collapse," Coach Owusu noted.

Reports emerged in the media a few weeks ago that the President of the club is considering to sell the club after his side failed to make it out of the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

And Prince Owusu insists it is the best decision the handlers of the club can take.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com