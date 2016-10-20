The Minutes: Grant's Black Stars up for a hard task than AFCON 2015

Avram Grant's first major tournament after his appointment as the head of the Black Stars was the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Israeli placed second with the senior national team of Ghana after eventual champions Cote d'Ivoire edged the Black Stars on penalties.

Grant is preparing for his second AFCON tournament with Ghana.

The draw for the 2017 tournament in Gabon was held on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Ghana have been drawn in Group D with Mali, Egypt and Uganda. SEE ALSO: Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic eyes Black Stars coaching job

The group which has two teams [Egypt and Uganda] in Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying group will be a tough one to get out of and captain of the side Asamoah Gyan has admitted.

Grant's appointment was seen as a breath of fresh air considering Ghana's poor show at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The coach has however come under pressure due to his attitude towards coaching the Black Stars and the love for his players from fans continue to deteriorate.

A portion of football fans still have the belief players of the senior national team have a love for money than a will to serve mother Ghana.

The tussle between the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association will also not help.

Avram Grant and his team will need to work harder to even get out of the group to the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

