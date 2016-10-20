US-based Eunice Beckmann joins Black Queens camp for African Women's Championship

US-based Eunice Beckmann has joined the Black Queens in camp to prepare for the 2016 African Women's Championship.

Beckmann, who plays for Boston Breakers, joined her teammates train at the Tema Sports Stadium.

She has teamed up with other foreign stars Samira Sumaila, Janet Egyir, Grace Adams, Juliet Acheampong, Linda Eshun, Priscilla Otchere and Elizabeth Addo.

Duo Portia Boakye and Mercy Myles are yet to report to camp.

Ghana are in Group B alongside rivals Nigeria, Mali and Kenya at the tournament which starts on 19 November in Cameroon.

