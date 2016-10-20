Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 20 October 2016 12:41 CET

Dede Is Back!

By Daily Guide

Ghana's World Cup qualifier against dreaded Egypt has received a major boost following the return of talisman Dede Ayew.

The Black Stars Deputy captain suffered shipwreck midway in his maiden game for his new employers-West Ham, which ruled him out for six months.

But it has emerged that the former Swansea/ Marseille man yesterday had a full throttle training with West Ham.

Dede was scheduled to return in December which  to a large extent affected the Black Stars technical team game plan and hopes to make a possible fourth  World Cup appearance.

He is expected to feature for the Hammers games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in the latter part of November and early December.

Baring any hitch, he will be available when the Stars travel to Alexandria, Egypt against the Pharaohs on November 13.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

No matter how big the goat is, it can never be bigger than a baby elephant.
By: Henry Allotey- Ghana
