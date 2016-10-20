Dede Is Back!

Ghana's World Cup qualifier against dreaded Egypt has received a major boost following the return of talisman Dede Ayew.

The Black Stars Deputy captain suffered shipwreck midway in his maiden game for his new employers-West Ham, which ruled him out for six months.

But it has emerged that the former Swansea/ Marseille man yesterday had a full throttle training with West Ham.

Dede was scheduled to return in December which to a large extent affected the Black Stars technical team game plan and hopes to make a possible fourth World Cup appearance.

He is expected to feature for the Hammers games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in the latter part of November and early December.

Baring any hitch, he will be available when the Stars travel to Alexandria, Egypt against the Pharaohs on November 13.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum